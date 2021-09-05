Toronto 8, Oakland 0

|Oakland
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|2
|0
|
|Totals
|37
|8
|13
|8
|
|Harrison 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Springer dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Marte cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lamb ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Olson 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Semien 2b-ss
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Chapman 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|2
|3
|0
|
|Allen ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|4
|2
|4
|1
|
|Canha lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|K.Smith ph-3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gomes c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davis dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Kirk c
|4
|2
|3
|3
|
|Pinder rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Andrus ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Valera 3b-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oakland
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Toronto
|034
|100
|00x
|—
|8