Toronto 8, Boston 0
|Boston
|Toronto
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|30
|0
|2
|0
|Totals
|32
|8
|11
|8
|Holt rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Bichette ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|Bogaerts ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Biggio 2b
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Owings ss
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Guerrero Jr. 3b
|3
|1
|1
|3
|Devers 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Tellez dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|G.Hernández pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Grichuk rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Martinez dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Alford rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Moreland 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Hernández lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|Travis 1b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Davis cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Benintendi lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Drury 1b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Vázquez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Jansen c
|4
|1
|2
|0
|Centeno c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Bradley Jr. cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|M.Hernández 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Boston
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Toronto
|000
|260
|00x
|—
|8
E_Holt (3), Bichette (6). DP_Boston 2, Toronto 0. LOB_Boston 4, Toronto 4. 2B_Biggio (14), Grichuk (26). HR_Tellez (19), T.Hernández (22). SB_Vázquez (3), Biggio (11). SF_Guerrero Jr. (2).
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Boston
|Poyner
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Kelley L,0-1
|1
|2-3
|3
|2
|2
|0
|3
|Weber
|2-3
|5
|4
|4
|0
|0
|Johnson
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Lakins
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Velázquez
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Shawaryn
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Toronto
|Font
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Thornton W,5-9
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|Adam
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Tepera
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
WP_Weber.
Umpires_Home, Alan Porter; First, Chris Segal; Second, Jeff Nelson; Third, Stu Scheuwater.
T_2:49. A_14,463 (53,506).
