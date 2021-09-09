Toronto 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

E_Semien (8), Wade (4). DP_Toronto 2, New York 1. LOB_Toronto 11, New York 5. 2B_Hernández (24), Jansen (8), Valera (4), Stanton (15). HR_Bichette (22), Grichuk (22), Guerrero Jr. (42), Rizzo (5), Sánchez (21), Voit (9). SB_Bichette (22).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Berríos W,11-7 6 2-3 5 2 2 2 8 Soria H,2 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 Mayza H,16 1 2 0 0 0 0 Pearson 1 2 2 2 0 2

New York Cortes Jr. 6 6 2 2 0 5 S.Romano L,0-1 2-3 2 1 1 1 1 Peralta 1 1-3 1 1 0 3 2 Heaney 1 4 2 2 0 1

HBP_Berríos (Sánchez), S.Romano (Lamb).

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Tripp Gibson; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, Edwin Moscoso.

T_3:30. A_30,112 (47,309).