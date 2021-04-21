Toronto 6, Boston 3

E_Biggio (4), Richards (1). DP_Toronto 2, Boston 2. LOB_Toronto 11, Boston 9. 2B_Guerrero Jr. (4), Devers (2), Martinez (8), Gonzalez 2 (3), Hernández (5). HR_Bogaerts (2). SB_Semien (4), Gurriel Jr. (1). SF_Gurriel Jr. (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Thornton 2 2 0 0 0 0 Milone 2 1-3 4 2 2 0 4 Phelps H,2 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 Borucki W,2-1 2 1 0 0 1 2 Dolis H,1 1 1 1 1 1 2 Mayza H,1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Castro S,1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Boston Richards L,0-2 4 2-3 4 4 4 6 2 Sawamura 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 Valdez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Brice 1 2 0 0 0 0 Taylor 1 3 2 2 2 2

HBP_Richards (Bichette). WP_Richards.

Umpires_Home, Doug Eddings; First, Bill Miller; Second, Brian Knight; Third, Gabe Morales.

T_3:45. A_4,661 (37,755).