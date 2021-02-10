Toronto 4, Montreal 2

Toronto 0 1 3 — 4 Montreal 1 0 1 — 2 First Period_1, Montreal, Anderson 9 (Drouin), 1:16. Second Period_2, Toronto, Dermott 1 (Muzzin, Tavares), 15:18. Third Period_3, Toronto, Holl 1 (Muzzin, Tavares), 1:50. 4, Toronto, Mikheyev 1 (Kerfoot, Hyman), 2:32. 5, Montreal, Tatar 4 (Romanov, Chiarot), 16:40. 6, Toronto, Hyman 4 (Matthews, Muzzin), 18:56 (en). Shots on Goal_Toronto 6-6-12_24. Montreal 9-13-13_35. Power-play opportunities_Toronto 0 of 2; Montreal 0 of 2. Goalies_Toronto, Andersen 9-2-1 (35 shots-33 saves). Montreal, Price 4-2-2 (23-20). A_0 (21,288). T_2:23. Referees_Marc Joannette, Michael Markovic. Linesmen_Scott Cherrey, Mark Shewchyk. More for youSportsCT Rink Association changes course, to allow one parent...By Joe MorelliSportsUConn loses for fourth time in last five games, falling...By David Borges