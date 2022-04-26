Toronto 3, Detroit 0

Detroit 0 0 0 \u2014 0 Toronto 0 1 2 \u2014 3 First Period_None. Second Period_1, Toronto, Matthews 59 (Spezza, Blackwell), 15:48. Third Period_2, Toronto, Tavares 27 (Nylander, Lyubushkin), 4:03. 3, Toronto, Matthews 60 (Rielly, Nylander), 5:49 (pp). Shots on Goal_Detroit 7-8-5_20. Toronto 14-10-12_36. Power-play opportunities_Detroit 0 of 3; Toronto 1 of 2. Goalies_Detroit, Nedeljkovic 20-24-9 (36 shots-33 saves). Toronto, Campbell 31-9-6 (20-20). A_0 (18,819). T_2:20. Referees_Peter MacDougall, Furman South. Linesmen_Derek Nansen, Ben O'Quinn.