Toronto 143, San Antonio 100

Anunoby 7-12 3-3 18, Siakam 10-19 1-1 22, Koloko 1-4 0-0 2, Barnes 7-13 0-0 15, Trent Jr. 9-17 4-4 24, Achiuwa 4-9 4-4 12, Banton 5-7 0-0 13, Hernangomez 0-0 0-0 0, Porter Jr. 1-2 2-2 5, Young 2-4 1-2 5, Boucher 7-10 0-0 17, Birch 1-2 0-0 2, Dowtin Jr. 0-2 0-0 0, Flynn 3-5 0-0 8. Totals 57-106 15-16 143.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed