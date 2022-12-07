Toronto 126, L.A. Lakers 113

Reaves 4-12 1-1 10, Toscano-Anderson 1-2 1-2 3, Bryant 3-5 10-10 16, Schroder 5-10 7-7 18, Walker IV 5-16 0-0 12, Brown Jr. 2-6 4-4 8, Jones 4-5 2-2 10, Christie 2-5 0-0 5, Nunn 6-13 2-2 15, Westbrook 5-13 5-7 16. Totals 37-87 32-35 113.
- 5 Trumbull field hockey players earn postseason honors
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run