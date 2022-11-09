Toronto 116, Houston 109

Gordon 3-10 3-3 10, Smith Jr. 4-11 5-6 15, Sengun 5-8 7-7 17, Green 8-14 3-4 21, K.Porter Jr. 4-11 3-4 12, Eason 5-15 4-5 14, Garuba 2-5 0-0 4, Martin Jr. 5-6 1-2 13, Mathews 0-3 0-0 0, Nix 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 37-84 26-31 109.
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves
- Trumbull putting players in place to succeed