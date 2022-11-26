Toronto 105, Dallas 100

Bullock 0-4 4-4 4, Finney-Smith 5-12 3-3 16, Powell 3-3 2-2 8, Dinwiddie 6-11 0-0 15, Doncic 8-15 6-9 24, Kleber 5-7 0-0 11, Wood 3-8 2-4 10, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Hardaway Jr. 2-5 0-0 4, Campazzo 0-1 0-0 0, Green 2-6 2-2 6. Totals 35-73 19-24 100.
- Christian Heritage wins HVAL volleyball championship
- CT Timberwolves win Autumn Rise Tournament
- Griffin Schutz helps Virginia to NCAA quarterfinals
- Ethan Hughes NE-10 All-Rookie team member
- 3rd annual BoFish Triathlon benefits Shehan Center
- Seniors share high standards with newcomers
- Katragadda delivers, Trumbull defeats St. Joe’s in nine
- Little League opens season with elaborate ceremony
- St. Joseph gearing up for late season run
- Trumbull softball hosts Timberwolves