Toro's triple helps Mariners edge Orioles 7-6 in 10 innings

BALTIMORE (AP) — Abraham Toro hit a tiebreaking triple in the top of the 10th inning, and Diego Castillo shut down Baltimore in the bottom half to lift the Seattle Mariners to a 7-6 victory over the Orioles on Thursday night.

With the automatic runner on third and one out, Toro hit a drive to deep center field off Jorge López (3-3). Cedric Mullins ran it down at the wall but couldn't hold onto the ball. Toro sped around to third, but then López retired Luis Torrens and Jesse Winker — both of whom had three hits on the night — to limit the Mariners to a run.