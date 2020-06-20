Torino scorer Nkoulou takes a knee as Serie A resumes

MILAN (AP) — The first Serie A goal in 103 days was marked by scorer Nicolas Nkoulou taking a knee as the Italian league resumed with tributes for the country's healthcare workers and victims of the coronavirus pandemic.

Nkoulou, who is Black, took a knee in a show of support for the Black Lives Matter movement and in honor of George Floyd after heading in Torino’s opener in the 15th minute.

Torino went on to draw 1-1 with Parma in the first Serie A game since the league was shut down more than three months ago amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Torino players wore a special kit with a message for healthcare workers on the players’ jerseys: “Thank you to all the heroes.”

There was also a minute’s silence before kickoff in tribute to those who have died in the pandemic.

Italy has been one of the hardest hit countries by the coronavirus, with nearly 35,000 deaths attributed to COVID-19. It was also the first country in Europe to shut down its soccer league on March 9.

Torino's Nicolas Nkoulou, left, kneels as he celebrates with his teammate Andrea Belotti after scoring his side's opening goal, during the Serie A soccer match between Torino and Parma, at the Olympic Stadium in Turin, Italy, Saturday, June 20, 2020. (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP)

Serie A is resuming this weekend with four catchup matches, in empty stadiums. Hellas Verona hosts Cagliari later, while on Sunday Atalanta welcomes Sassuolo and Inter Milan will play Sampdoria.

In Turin, Juraj Kucka leveled for Parma in the 31st. Torino should have restored its advantage three minutes into the second half when it was awarded a penalty following a foul by Simone Iacoponi on Simone Edera

However, Parma goalkeeper Luigi Sepe saved Andrea Belotti’s spot kick.

Torino, which had lost its previous six league matches before the shutdown, moved three points above the relegation zone.

Parma moved up to seventh.

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports