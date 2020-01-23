Tom Packevicz and Sebastian Cuadros from CHS named All State

Christian Heritage School’s Tom Packevicz and Sebastian Cuadros were honored as All-State players at the annual Connecticut Boys Soccer Coaches Association Banquet.

Packevicz had a stellar year as the CHS goalkeeper.

Cuadros shined in the midfield and up top for the Kingsmen, who were selected to the New England Tournament again this past fall.

Both hope to continue playing in college.

CHS also garnered the Team Ethics and Sportsmanship Silver Award from the United Soccer Coaches.