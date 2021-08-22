Tokyo Paralympics press ahead to allow students to attend STEPHEN WADE and MARI YAMAGUCHI, Associated Press Aug. 22, 2021 Updated: Aug. 22, 2021 5:25 a.m.
1 of4 Blue Impulse of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force fly over the sky for practice ahead of the 2020 Summer Paralympics, in Tokyo Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Kyodo News via AP) 米丸悟/AP Show More Show Less
2 of4 People gather near the National Stadium in Tokyo as Blue Impulse of the Japan Air Self-Defense Force practice ahead of the 2020 Summer Paralympics, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021.(Ryosuke UematsuKyodo News via AP) Ryosuke Uematsu/AP Show More Show Less
3 of4 Craig Spence, from left, chief brand and communications officer of the International Paralympics Committee (IPC), Markus Rehm of Germany, Amalia Perez of Mexico, Matt Stutzman of the U.S., Husnah Kukundakwe of Uganda and Beatrice Vio of Italy attend a news conference ahead of the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Josh Toth for OIS via AP) Joe Toth for OIS/AP Show More Show Less
4 of4 Matt Stutzman, center, of the U.S. answers media questions at a news conference ahead of the 2020 Summer Paralympics in Tokyo, Japan, Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021. (Josh Toth for OIS via AP) Joe Toth for OIS/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — Plans are afoot to allow tens of thousands of school children to attend the Tokyo Paralympics despite the coronavirus delta variant spreading among teenagers and those even younger who are not vaccinated.
The Paralympics open Tuesday and run through Sept. 5. All other fans have been banned as they were for the Olympics. About 4,400 athletes are expected from about 160 countries and territories.
