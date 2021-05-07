Tokyo Olympic head says Bach visit to Japan could be 'tough' STEPHEN WADE, AP Sports Writer May 7, 2021 Updated: May 7, 2021 5:43 a.m.
1 of5 Seiko Hashimoto, president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, speaks during a press conference Friday, May 7, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Hashimoto said Friday that a planned visit to Japan this month by IOC President Thomas Bach seemed unlikely with a state of emergency order being extended by the government to Tokyo and other areas until May 31.(Kyodo News via AP) AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Sebastian Coe, left, the president of World Athletics, an internationally governing organization for the sport of athletics, greets Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike before they have a talk in Tokyo on Friday, May 7, 2021. Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, said Friday IOC President Thomas Bach to make a planned visit this month to Japan with a state of emergency order being extended by the government until May 31 to Tokyo and other areas. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Toshiaki Endo, left, vice president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, Seiko Hashimoto, second left, president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, Sebastian Coe, third from left, president of World Athletics and John Ridgeon, World Athletics CEO, pose for a photograph ahead of a meeting Friday, May 7, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. (Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP) Carl Court/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Toshiaki Endo, left, vice president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, Seiko Hashimoto, center left, president of the Tokyo 2020 Organizing Committee, Sebastian Coe, center right, president of World Athletics and John Ridgeon, World Athletics CEO, attend a meeting Friday, May 7, 2021 in Tokyo, Japan. Hashimoto said Friday that a planned visit to Japan this month by IOC President Thomas Bach seemed unlikely with a state of emergency order being extended by the government to Tokyo and other areas until May 31.(Carl Court/Pool Photo via AP) Carl Court/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Sebastian Coe, center, the president of World Athletics, an internationally governing organization for the sport of athletics, watches the media leave the room as he starts to talk with Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike in Tokyo on Friday, May 7, 2021. Seiko Hashimoto, the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee, said Friday IOC President Thomas Bach to make a planned visit this month to Japan with a state of emergency order being extended by the government until May 31 to Tokyo and other areas. Hiro Komae/AP Show More Show Less
TOKYO (AP) — The president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee said Friday that a visit to Japan this month by IOC President Thomas Bach seemed unlikely with a state of emergency order being extended by the government to Tokyo and other areas until May 31.
Canceling the trip could be embarrassing for the International Olympic Committee and local organizers who say they can hold a “safe and secure” Olympics in the middle of a pandemic as cases surge in Japan — particularly in Tokyo and Japan's second metropolis of Osaka.