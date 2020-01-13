Tinkle scores 20 as Oregon State beats No. 24 Arizona 82-65

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Tres Tinkle scored 20 points and Oregon State beat No. 24 Arizona 82-65 on Sunday night.

Ethan Thompson had 18 points and eight assists for the Beavers (12-4, 2-2 Pac-12).

Zeke Nnaji had 18 points and nine rebound to lead Arizona (11-5, 1-2), and Jemari Baker scored 10 points.

After Nnaji made two free throws to tie the score at 49-all with 12:05 left in the second half, Oregon State took over and outscored Arizona 33-16 the rest of the way.

Alfred Hollins' 3-pointer culminated a 7-0 run and gave Oregon State a 56-49 lead with 10:17 remaining. The Beavers extended the lead to 70-56 on Kylor Kelley’s dunk with 4:45 left and led by as much as 20.

It was a dominant second-half performance from the Beavers, who were coming off an 82-76 loss to Arizona State.

Arizona, which lost at No. 9 Oregon in overtime on Thursday, remained winless on the road this season.

Oregon State's Ethan Thompson, left, passes the ball under pressure from Arizona's Chase Jeter, right, during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in Corvallis, Ore., Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020.

Oregon State had an early eight-point advantage, but Arizona regained the lead at 28-26 late in the first half on an 8-0 run culminated by Max Hazzard’s 3-pointer.

The score was tied 31-31 at halftime.

BIG PICTURE

Oregon State: The Beavers received a boost from Hollins, who scored 12 points after failing to reach double figures in his previous eight games. ... Tinkle extended his double-figure scoring streak to 81 games, the second-longest streak in school history. He moved past Mel Counts for third-place on Oregon State’s all-time scoring list.

Arizona: The Wildcats, who had won eight games in a row against Oregon State, fell to 0-3 on the road this season. .., Nnaji came into the game shooting 67.2 percent from the field to rank sixth nationally. He was eight of 14 from the field against Oregon State.

UP NEXT

Oregon State will visit Washington on Thursday.

Arizona will host Utah on Thursday.