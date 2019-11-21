Tinkle has 27 points, 11 boards in Oregon State’s 78-67 win

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Tres Tinkle scored 27 points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead Oregon State to a 78-67 victory over UC Santa Barbara on Wednesday night.

Tinkle, a 6-foot-7 senior forward, moved past former teammate Stephen Thompson Jr. into fourth place on the school’s career scoring list.

Ethan Thompson (16 points) and Alfred Hollins (13) joined Tinkle in double figures.

Oregon State (4-1) extended a 34-27 halftime lead to as many as 19 points in the second half.

UCSB’s Max Heidegger, who came into the game averaging 20.3 points, was held to 13 points on 4 of 15 from the field.

Oregon State’s Kylor Kelley picked up his third foul at 18:44 of the second half with the Beavers leading 38-29, but Oregon State added to its lead with the Pac-12’s shot-block leader on the bench.

Kelley finished with six points and six blocks.

Oregon State took its largest lead at 51-32 on Roman Silva’s rebound basket.

The Gauchos (1-3) never got closer than 11 points the rest of the way.

Oregon State shot 56.6% from the field compared to 36.1% for the Gauchos, who were just 5 of 27 (18.5%) from behind the arc. UCSB had a 43-30 advantage on the boards.

BIG PICTURE

UC Santa Barbara: The Gauchos, who were picked to finish second in the Big West preseason media poll, have lost to Pac-12 opponents Oregon State and UCLA this season. … Jaquori McLaughlin, a 6-foot-4 junior guard, began his college career at Oregon State. He averaged 10.5 points and 3.3 assists as a freshman and transferred to USCB six games into his sophomore season. He had eight points and six assists in Wednesday’s game.

Oregon State: The Beavers have won their last two games. … Tinkle, who played in his 100th career game Wednesday is the only Oregon State player to score in double figures every game this season.

UP NEXT

UC Santa Barbara hosts Menlo College on Saturday.

Oregon State hosts Grambling State on Sunday.

