Timberwolves snap losing streak with 116-111 win in Portland ANNE M. PETERSON, AP Sports Writer Dec. 13, 2021
1 of5 Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard starts a fast break against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Steve Dipaola/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard, left, drives against Minnesota Timberwolves guard Patrick Beverley, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Steve Dipaola/AP Show More Show Less
3 of5 Minnesota Timberwolves center Karl-Anthony Towns, right, drives to the basket against Portland Trail Blazers forward Larry Nance Jr., left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Steve Dipaola/AP Show More Show Less
4 of5 Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell, right, drives to the basket past Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Steve Dipaola/AP Show More Show Less
5 of5 Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell, left, and Portland Trail Blazers guard Anfernee Simons, right, battle for a loose ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Portland, Ore., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Steve Dipaola/AP Show More Show Less
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 23 points and 10 rebounds, and the Minnesota Timberwolves snapped a five-game losing streak with a 116-111 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Sunday night.
Anthony Edwards had 24 points for Minnesota, which also ended an eight-game losing streak in Portland.
