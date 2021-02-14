Timberwolves end 4-game losing streak with win over Raptors DICK SCANLON, Associated Press Feb. 14, 2021 Updated: Feb. 14, 2021 9:58 p.m.
Minnesota Timberwolves' Malik Beasley, left, is defended by Toronto Raptors' Norman Powell during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mike Carlson/AP
Minnesota Timberwolves' Jaden McDaniels (3) dunks past Toronto Raptors' Chris Boucher during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mike Carlson/AP
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet drives against Minnesota Timberwolves' Karl-Anthony Towns during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mike Carlson/AP
Toronto Raptors' Fred VanVleet drives past Minnesota Timberwolves' Anthony Edwards during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mike Carlson/AP
Minnesota Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin (6) drives past Toronto Raptors' Norman Powell during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mike Carlson/AP
Toronto Raptors' DeAndre' Bembry dunks against the Minnesota Timberwolves during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mike Carlson/AP
Toronto Raptors' Chris Boucher, right, blocks a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves' Jordan McLaughlin during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mike Carlson/AP
Toronto Raptors' Stanley Johnson (5) blocks a shot by Minnesota Timberwolves' Josh Okogie during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021, in Tampa, Fla. Mike Carlson/AP
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns scored seven of his 20 points late in the fourth quarter before fouling out and the Minnesoa Timberwolves snapped a four-game losing streak with a 116-112 win over the Toronto Raptors on Sunday night.
Malik Beasley also scored 20 points and Anthony Edwards added 18 for the Timberwolves, who shot 69% in the second half.