Tight race in Tashua Tuesday Bowling League

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Tuesday Bowling took place at the Nutmeg Lanes in Fairfield on Dec. 23.

A very tight race is in place for the end of the first half. Team 9 (Hugh Norton, Dick Stein, Hank Giannini, Bob Fleming) hold a one-point lead over Team 15 (Jim Curtin, Ray Boratko, Charlie Lee, Manny Cabral).

Art Pranger had the scratch single game of 248 and the single game with handicap of 290.

Robert Winston bowled the three-game series scratch of 652 and the three-game with handicap of 763.

Manny Cabral is the High Individual Match Point leader with 60 points.

The league’s Individual High Average is Manny Cabral at 197.40.

John Verdeschi is at 196.10 and Angelo Cordone is at 193.64.