Tight race for lead in Friday bowling

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club Friday Bowling League results of Oct. 30 has Team 4 (Dick Stein, Tom Constantino, Ivan Bicocchi, Ray Boratko, Dennis Surmaczewicz) in first place by 3 points over Team 1 (Randy Burnham, Bill Anzellotti, Andy Deyulio, Bob Burke) and Team 9 (Ron Rubano, Joe Alacron, Drew Kennedy, Manny Cabral).

Manny Cabral had the high single game scratch of 256, the high series scratch with 662, and the high game with handicap of 284.

Mike Cazzolla had the series with handicap of 748.

Manny Cabral is now the individual high average leader at 195.07.

Andy Deyulio is at 193.20, and Guy Favreau is at 101.53.