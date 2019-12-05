Tiago Frazao from Trumbull named to All American Team

Five CIAC boys’soccer players from Connecticut were named to the All-American Team by the United Soccer Coaches for the 2019 fall season.

Tiago Frazao, a senior midfielder from Trumbull, had 20 goals and 12 assists, helping lead his team to the FCIAC championship. He is first team All-State and All-FCIAC.

Timmy Donovan, a junior forward from Litchfield, had 36 goals and 4 assists this season with 78 goals and 19 assists in three seasons on the varsity. He is an All-State and All-Berkshire League first teamer.

Scott Testori, a junior forward from Hand, had 24 goals and 16 assists this season. He is a three-time Class L State Champion, 2019 SCC MVP, Two-time All-State, Two-time SCC First Team and the 2019 New Haven Register Area MVP.

Alfonso Vazquez Villar, a senior forward from Windham, set the state’s all-time scoring record for career goals. He is All-State and All-ECC.

Jake Woznicki, a senior forward from Bristol Eastern, scored 39 goals this season (school record) with 6 assists. His 72 career goals is also a school record. He is a two-time All-State and four-time All-CCC South first team player.