Thursday's Sorted High School Football Scores
|CLASS 6A
Eagle Pass 36, Laredo Johnson 10
Fort Bend Travis 48, Fort Bend Dulles 7
Justin Northwest 41, FW Eastern Hills 22
Katy 35, Katy Tompkins 30
Lewisville Marcus 53, Irving Nimitz 7
McAllen Memorial 62, La Joya 35
Weatherford 66, Haltom 52
|CLASS 5A
CC Flour Bluff 43, CC Moody 21
Denton Ryan 68, Carrollton Smith 0
Fort Bend Hightower 23, Angleton 20
Frisco Lone Star 55, Frisco Wakeland 14
La Joya Palmview 42, Brownsville Pace 21
New Caney Porter 35, Houston Austin 9
Pflugerville 21, Leander Rouse 7
Port Arthur Memorial 20, Baytown Goose Creek 12
SA Houston 20, SA Edison 14
|CLASS 4A
Godley 67, Canton 40
|CLASS 2A
Eldorado 35, Haskell 14
|CLASS 1A
Lorenzo 59, Southland 12
|POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Afton Patton Springs vs. Lubbock Kingdom Prep, ccd.
|——— Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
