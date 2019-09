Thursday's Sorted High School Football Scores

PREP FOOTBALL CLASS 6A

Edinburg Vela 35, Los Fresnos 18

EP Montwood 51, Odessa 14

CLASS 5A

SA Wagner 35, SA Lanier 0

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Dallas Bishop Lynch 27, FW Wyatt 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Houston Heights vs. Katy Seven Lakes, ppd. to Sept. 21st.

SA Harlandale vs. Boerne, ccd.

Silsbee vs. Bridge City, ccd.