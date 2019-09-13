PREP FOOTBALL
CLASS 6A

Cypress Fairbanks 56, Houston Northbrook 0

Cypress Falls 28, Cypress Creek 17

Cypress Ranch 55, Houston Langham Creek 7

Denton Guyer 55, North Crowley 7

Edinburg 20, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 14

Fort Bend Elkins 44, Houston Chavez 20

Harlingen South 44, McAllen 14

Houston Strake Jesuit 37, Aldine Eisenhower 30

Katy Morton Ranch 42, Houston Westside 19

Keller 22, Grand Prairie 7

Klein 31, Klein Oak 28

Laredo Nixon 36, Roma 35

Longview 42, Tyler 0

North Mesquite 48, FW Paschal 27

Northwest Eaton 31, Garland Naaman Forest 0

Pasadena South Houston 35, Pasadena 7

SA Northside Brennan 49, SA Northside Jay 6

SA Northside Taft 34, SA Northside Clark 21

San Benito 34, PSJA 13

Smithson Valley 44, SA Madison 0

CLASS 5A

Bastrop Cedar Creek 20, Fredericksburg 12

Carrollton Creekview 21, Irving Nimitz 12

Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 57, CC King 6

Dallas Adams 12, FW Southwest 0

Fort Bend Marshall 59, Houston Milby 0

FW Polytechnic 62, Dallas Jefferson 0

Grapevine 36, Justin Northwest 26

Katy Paetow 48, Fort Bend Clements 7

Lubbock Coronado 44, Odessa 27

Manvel 76, Sharpstown 0

Mission Memorial 42, Brownsville Memorial 21

Montgomery Lake Creek 28, Fulshear 21

Pflugerville Weiss 25, Leander Rouse 0

SA Wagner 41, SA Houston 6

Sherman 42, Frisco Liberty 14

CLASS 4A

Carrollton Ranchview 47, Dallas Spruce 14

Dallas Hillcrest 65, Dallas Conrad 0

Dallas Pinkston 49, Dallas Sunset 6

FW Western Hills 58, Carrollton Turner 0

San Angelo Lake View 32, Snyder 19

CLASS 3A

Hughes Springs 35, Waskom 21

CLASS 2A

Center Point 38, SA Texas Military 7

PRIVATE SCHOOLS

Dallas Bishop Lynch 41, Frisco Centennial 31

OTHER

Houston Northside 51, Houston Madison 30

Lubbock Kingdom Prep 46, Lazbuddie 0

Rio Grande City La Grulla 33, Donna North 12

San Antonio Veterans Memorial 56, SA Lanier 0

