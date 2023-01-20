Thursday's Scores

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL= Adna 51, Rainier 47 Annie Wright 52, Charles Wright Academy 11 Bainbridge 74, Kingston 30 Bellarmine Prep 62, Olympia 42 Bellevue Christian 56, Life Christian Academy 20 Bremerton 63, North Mason 41 Cascade Christian 33, Chimacum 28 Cascade Christian 33, East Jefferson Co-op 28 Chelan 41, Quincy 38 Emerald Ridge 57, Bethel 45 Friday Harbor 68, Concrete 10 Grace Academy 44, Shoreline Christian 15 Hoquiam 60, Elma 39 Ilwaco 53, Forks 51 King's Way Christian School 44, Castle Rock 31 Kittitas 45, Highland 27 Klahowya 59, Seattle Christian 53 La Center 50, Stevenson 31 Lakes 62, Kent Meridian 20 Lummi 55, Cedar Park Christian Lynnwood 12 Lynden Christian 53, Sehome 32 Lynnwood 63, Marysville-Pilchuck 9 Meadowdale 53, Marysville-Getchell 28 Meridian 41, Sultan 30 Montesano 67, Tenino 5 Muckleshoot Tribal School 48, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 32 Napavine 72, Wahkiakum 37 Nooksack Valley 73, Mount Baker 33 North Beach 43, Ocosta 31 Northwest Yeshiva 35, Quilcene 21 Oakville 42, Pe Ell 14 Othello 60, Grandview 55 Pateros 60, Entiat 35 Port Angeles 45, Olympic 15 Raymond 63, Chief Leschi 48 Republic 59, Oroville 27 Riverside Christian 22, Cascade Christian Academy 17 Rogers (Puyallup) 49, Graham-Kapowsin 28 Sequim 64, North Kitsap 49 Seton Catholic 61, Columbia (White Salmon) 47 Skyview 79, Prairie 48 Sound Christian 42, Rainier Christian 7 South Kitsap 42, Puyallup 39 St. George's 45, Northwest Christian (Colbert) 43 Stanwood 82, Cedarcrest 25 Sumner 67, Curtis 46 Three Rivers Christian School 38, Columbia Adventist Academy 20 Toledo 28, Onalaska 26 Toutle Lake 55, Kalama 33 Tulalip Heritage 40, Lopez 16 Warden 63, Walla Walla Academy 22 Willapa Valley 52, Taholah 33 ___ Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https:\/\/scorestream.com\/