Sports

Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Adna 68, Stevenson 43

Bainbridge 54, Olympic 51

Bremerton 54, Kingston 41

Concordia Christian 52, Rainier Christian 51

Grandview 48, Othello 46

Napavine 65, Toledo 28

Seattle Lutheran 68, Puget Sound Adventist 41

Sehome 62, Nooksack Valley 40

1B District 1=

Quarterfinal=

Grace Academy 54, Lopez 19

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Columbia Adventist Academy vs. Pe Ell, ccd.

Mary Knight vs. Wishkah Valley, ccd.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

