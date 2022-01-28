Thursday's Scores

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen 75, Shelton 30

Auburn 107, Kennedy 45

Auburn Mountainview 74, Kent Meridian 35

Blaine 58, Oak Harbor 54

Bridgeport 55, Entiat 27

Columbia River 64, Washougal 53

Connell 61, Wahluke 54

Eatonville 58, Montesano 34

Elma 74, Hoquiam 59

Everett 69, Shorewood 64

Federal Way 64, Mt. Rainier 48

Forks 60, Northwest Christian (Lacey) 35

Grandview 66, Ephrata 44

Ilwaco 79, Ocosta 47

Jackson 73, Kamiak 63

Kentridge 86, Thomas Jefferson 55

Kentwood 47, Todd Beamer 35

La Center 73, Columbia (White Salmon) 53

Lake Roosevelt 65, Manson 64

Mariner 69, Lake Stevens 46

Mark Morris 77, Fort Vancouver 33

Mount Vernon 67, Sedro-Woolley 47

Mountlake Terrace 71, Edmonds-Woodway 53

Muckleshoot Tribal School 71, Rainier Christian 63

North Beach 61, Raymond 58

North Kitsap 76, Port Angeles 74

R.A. Long 59, Ridgefield 57

Sequim 53, Kingston 51

Seton Catholic 51, Castle Rock 49

Silas 67, Lakes 39

Stanwood 57, Archbishop Murphy 55

Tahoma 77, Kentlake 33

Washington 59, Foss 57

White River 62, Fife 43

Woodland 66, Hockinson 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Black Hills vs. W. F. West, ccd.

King's Way Christian School vs. Tenino, ccd.

Pateros vs. Oroville, ccd.

Seattle Lutheran vs. Evergreen Lutheran, ccd.

South Bend vs. Chief Leschi, ccd.

Three Rivers Christian School vs. Washington School For The Deaf, ccd.

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/