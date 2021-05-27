Skip to main content
Thursday's Scores

The Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Colville 66, Deer Park 34

Freeman 73, Medical Lake 41

Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) 78, Riverside 66

Mount Vernon Christian 89, Friday Harbor 75

Muckleshoot Tribal School 71, Seattle Lutheran 56

Neah Bay 71, Concordia Christian 46

North Beach 59, Chief Leschi 49

Tumwater 62, Rainier 32

Tumwater 73, Centralia 34

Winlock 49, Castle Rock 40

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

East Valley (Spokane) 38, North Central 29

Garfield-Palouse 49, St. John-Endicott/Lacrosse 41

La Conner 74, Coupeville 15

Mount Vernon Christian 61, Friday Harbor 22

North River 55, Oakville 29

Tahoma 61, Enumclaw 42

Trout Lake 45, Echo, Ore. 22

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/