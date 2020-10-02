https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Thursday-s-Scores-15614606.php
Thursday's Scores
PREP FOOTBALL=
Alpha Omega 70, Katy Faith West 6
Callisburg 46, Chico 0
Fort Bend Marshall 7, Fort Bend Elkins 0
Houston Emery/Weiner School 58, Conroe Covenant 12
Humble 35, Cypress Springs 14
Katy Taylor 26, Richmond George Ranch 14
La Porte 27, Houston Clear Lake 3
Vinton, La. 6, Vidor 0
__
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
