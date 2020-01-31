https://www.trumbulltimes.com/sports/article/Thursday-s-Scores-15018808.php
Thursday's Scores
Recommended Video:
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=
Auburn Adventist Academy 54, Crosspoint Academy 47
Burlington-Edison 56, Anacortes 41
Cedar Park Christian (Bothell) 71, Sultan 42
Ferris 60, University 54
Lincoln 68, Spanaway Lake 52
Naselle 89, Three Rivers Christian School 50
R.A. Long 60, Ridgefield 58
Rogers (Spokane) 67, Cheney 60
Wilson 64, Mount Tahoma 60
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=
Bethel 79, Bonney Lake 53
Cedarcrest 67, Mountlake Terrace 31
Cheney 58, Rogers (Spokane) 35
Lincoln 68, Spanaway Lake 52
Lynden Christian 37, Lynden 34
Monroe 64, Cascade (Everett) 22
Odessa 57, Northport 35
Onalaska 53, Winlock 43
Shorecrest 59, Meadowdale 29
Tumwater 53, Rochester 42
University 59, Ferris 55
___
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
View Comments