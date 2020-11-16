Three points separate Friday Bowling League leaders

The Tashua Knolls Senior Men’s Club’s Friday Bowling League results of Nov. 13 has Team 4 (Dick Stein, Tom Constantino, Ivan Bicocchi, Ray Boratko) in first place by three points over Team 9 (Ron Rubano, Joe Alacron, Drew Kennedy, Manny Cabral).

Gerry Cordone had the high single game scratch of 242.

Ray Boratko had the high series scratch with 665 and the series with handicap of 797.

Bob Beck and Gerry Cordone the high game with handicap of 272.

Manny Cabral is the individual high average leader at 195.81.

Guy Favreau is at 190.291 and Gerry Cordone at 188.78.