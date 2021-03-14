Thomas lives on edge and rallies to win Players Championship DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer March 14, 2021 Updated: March 14, 2021 6:44 p.m.
1 of12 Justin Thomas holds the trophy after winning The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
2 of12 Justin Thomas waves on the 18th green after the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
3 of12 Justin Thomas celebrates after a making a putt on the 17th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
4 of12 Justin Thomas celebrates after a birdie on the 16th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
5 of12 Justin Thomas reacts after missing a putt on the 15th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
6 of12 Justin Thomas reacts after missing a putt on the 14th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
7 of12 Justin Thomas hits his tee shot on the 17th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. John Raoux/AP Show More Show Less
8 of12 Lee Westwood, of England, hits from the bunker on the 16th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
9 of12 Lee Westwood, of England, tosses his club after a bunker shot on the 15th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
10 of12 Lee Westwood, of England, reacts to his tee shot on the 11th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
11 of12 Bryson DeChambeau hits his tee shot on the 10th hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
12 of12 Bryson DeChambeau lines up a shot on the ninth hole during the final round of The Players Championship golf tournament Sunday, March 14, 2021, in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Gerald Herbert/AP Show More Show Less
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Justin Thomas found the right time for a near-perfect performance to put a rough start to the year behind him, rallying from three shots behind with bold play to close with a 4-under 68 and win The Players Championship on Sunday.
Thomas becomes only the fourth player to win a major, The Players Championship, the FedEx Cup and a World Golf Championship, and it couldn't have come at a better time.