Thomas crushes Medinah with 61 and takes 6-shot lead

Tiger Woods catches the ball from his caddie, Joe LaCava on the 12th hole during the third round of the BMW Championship golf tournament at Medinah Country Club, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Medinah, Ill.

MEDINAH, Ill. (AP) — Justin Thomas opened with five straight birdies, added a pair of eagles and shattered the course record at soft, vulnerable Medinah with an 11-under 61 to take a six-shot lead into the final round of the BMW Championship.

Thomas hit 5-wood to 2 feet for an eagle on No. 10, holed out from 180 yards with an 8-iron on No. 16 and eight birdies.

He was at 21-under 195, six shots clear of Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay, and with a clear path to his first victory in a year. It also would give him the FedEx Cup lead going into the Tour Championship next week at East Lake.

The start of the final round has been moved up because of more rain expected overnight and early Sunday.