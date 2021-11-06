Thomas' 4 TD runs lead Utah past Stanford 52-7 JOSH DUBOW, AP Sports Writer Nov. 6, 2021
1 of9 Utah quarterback Cameron Rising hands off to running back TJ Pledger (5) during the second quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Stanford, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. Pledger ran 96 yards for a touchdown. D. Ross Cameron/AP Show More Show Less
2 of9 Utah quarterback Cameron Rising (7) hands off to running back Tavion Thomas during the second quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Stanford, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. D. Ross Cameron/AP Show More Show Less
3 of9 Utah quarterback Cameron Rising throws a pass against Stanford during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. D. Ross Cameron/AP Show More Show Less
4 of9 Utah coach Kyle Whittingham signals a play to the team during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against Stanford, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. D. Ross Cameron/AP Show More Show Less
5 of9 Stanford tight end Benjamin Yurosek (84) cannot hold on to a pass in front of a Utah defender during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. D. Ross Cameron/AP Show More Show Less
6 of9 Stanford quarterback Jack West (10) hands off to running back Austin Jones (20) during the second quarter of the team's NCAA college football game against Utah, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. D. Ross Cameron/AP Show More Show Less
7 of9 Utah running back Micah Bernard splits two Stanford defenders during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. D. Ross Cameron/AP Show More Show Less
8 of9 Stanford quarterback Tanner McKee (18) walks with the aid of a crutch before the team's NCAA college football game against Utah, Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. D. Ross Cameron/AP Show More Show Less
9 of9 Stanford running back Austin Jones (20) is stopped for a loss by Utah defenders Cole Bishop and Junior Tafuna (58) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Friday, Nov. 5, 2021, in Stanford, Calif. D. Ross Cameron/AP Show More Show Less
STANFORD, Calif. (AP) — Tavion Thomas ran for four TDs in the first half, TJ Pledger scored on a school-record 96-yard run and Utah ran past Stanford 52-7 on Friday night.
The game was a mismatch from the start as the Utes (6-3, 5-1 Pac-12) scored TDs on their first two drives and didn't allow the Cardinal (3-6, 2-5) to get a first down until it was 21-0 in the second quarter.