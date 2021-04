Trumbull defeated Ridgefield 3-1 in boys’ volleyball on Monday.

The Eagles (2-0) took set one 25-17 and dropped set two 25-19. Ridgefield was up in the third set before Trumbull rallied late to win 26-24. The Eagles then took set four 25-17.

Trumbull was led by Brenden Maguire with 14 kills and 18 digs and Sage Gatling with 9 kills and 4 blocks.

Setter Anthony O’Sullivan had 41 assists, 3 blocks and 3 aces.

The defense was led by Hank Carlson with 20 digs.

Trumbull returns to action on Wednesday when it takes on Stamford.