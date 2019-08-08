Thiem beats Cilic at Rogers Cup, advances to quarters

Dominic Thiem of Austria returns to Marin Cilic of Croatia during the Rogers Cup men's tennis tournament Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019, in Montreal. (Paul Chiasson/The Canadian Press via AP)

MONTREAL (AP) — Second-seeded Dominic Thiem advanced to the quarterfinals of the Rogers Cup with a 7-6 (7), 6-4 victory over Marin Cilic on Thursday.

Thiem fired 11 aces and saved all nine break points against Cilic, while breaking the Croatian once in four opportunities.

The fourth-ranked Thiem is coming off a victory on clay at the Generali Open in his native Austria. He has three titles in 2019. This is his first hard-court event since March.

Thiem will next face eight-seeded Daniil Medvedev of Russia, who beat Cristian Garin of Chile 6-3, 6-3.

Top-seeded Rafael Nadal and Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, celebrating his 19th birthday, were in action later Thursday.

