The Latest: UEFA in talks with British about foreign fans

UEFA is in talks with the British government about allowing foreign fans to fly into London for games in the latter stages of the European Championship.

European soccer’s governing body still has a contingency plan which involves taking the semifinals and final to Budapest if an agreement cannot be reached with authorities in London about entry for fans.

Plans to lift more coronavirus restrictions in England this month have been paused until July 19. Tourists from all participating countries have to quarantine for at least five days when entering Britain at the moment.

The Euro 2020 semifinals and final are scheduled to be played at Wembley Stadium from June 6-11.

UEFA says “we understand the pressures that the government face and hope to be able to reach a satisfactory conclusion of our discussions on the matter.”

UEFA has already secured a rise in attendance from about 22,000 to at least 40,000 for one round of 16 game, the semifinals and the final at Wembley.

England will be back at Wembley Stadium to play its second match of the European Championship on Day 8 of the tournament.

The English will face old rival Scotland knowing another victory will give the team a spot in the round of 16.

The first match of the day will be between Sweden and Slovakia in St. Petersburg. The Slovaks can advance with a victory.

The Czech Republic can also ensure advancement by beating World Cup runner-up Croatia in Glasgow.

