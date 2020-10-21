The Latest: Bayern match to go ahead despite positive test

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

UEFA says Bayern Munich will be able to play Atletico Madrid in the Champions League despite a positive coronavirus test for forward Serge Gnabry.

Bayern said Tuesday that the 25-year-old Gnabry was “doing well” and was in isolation at home. He had trained with the rest of the team earlier that day.

UEFA says “we can confirm that the Bayern game is going ahead as scheduled.”

UEFA rules say games can go ahead if a team has 13 available players. That includes at least one goalkeeper.

Gnabry played for Germany in its Nations League game against Switzerland last Tuesday. He also played in Bayern’s 4-1 win over Arminia Bielefeld in the Bundesliga on Saturday.

The Spanish second-division soccer match between Alcorcón and Sabadell has been postponed after nine new coronavirus cases were found among Alcorcón players and staff members.

The Spanish league says two players were among those who tested positive ahead of Wednesday’s match.

Three other players and one staff member tested positive last week. That prompted the suspension of the team’s match against Ponferradina on Sunday.

Alcorcón is in 19th place in the 22-team standings with four points from five matches.

