The Latest: Six teams looking to stay unbeaten on Sunday

12:05 p.m.

Seven teams entered Week 3 without a loss and six of them play on Sunday, highlighted by the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers visiting the Los Angeles Rams in a late afternoon matchup.

Arizona is the lone unbeaten playing in one of Sunday's early games as they visit the winless Jacksonville Jaguars. Fellow unbeatens Denver and Las Vegas play in the late afternoon slot with San Francisco kicking off in the night game. The Broncos host the winless Jets while the Raiders host the 1-1 Dolphins. The 49ers host the 1-1 Packers.

Carolina has Sunday off after improving to 3-0 with a victory over Houston on Thursday night.

