The Latest: Schauffele moving past failed driver test

PORTRUSH, Northern Ireland (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

10:15 a.m.

Xander Schauffele is happy to be only five shots behind going into the third round of the British Open. He's just not happy with what he sees as inequity over testing that caused him to get a new driver before the opening round.

Schauffele says his Callaway driver narrowly failed a test for the limits of the trampoline effect when the driver strikes the ball. Schauffele says he had to spend practice time trying to find a new driver, and only when he made more adjustments Friday morning did he feel comfortable. He opened with a 74 and followed that with a 65.

Schauffele says he wasn't bothered that his driver didn't pass the test and he was happy to find one within the legal limits. He says he had issues with how the R&A only randomly selected 30 players for testing. Schauffele says it would be just as easy to test the entire field.

10 a.m.

Royal Portrush had all of Saturday morning to recover from the reality that Rory McIlroy is no longer part of this British Open.

In a second round so packed with emotion that it felt like Sunday, McIlroy nearly recovered from his opening 79 by coming up one birdie short of making it to the weekend. McIlroy, one of three players from Northern Ireland celebrating the return of the Open after a 68-year absence, says he has never felt such support.

And now for the rest of the show.

Shane Lowry of Ireland and J.B. Holmes were tied for the lead at 8-under 134, one shot ahead of Lee Westwood and Tommy Fleetwood. Among those within three shots of the lead were Justin Rose, Brooks Koepka and Jordan Spieth.

