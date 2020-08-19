The Latest: Roma goalkeeper Mirante tests positive for virus

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Roma goalkeeper Antonio Mirante says he has the coronavirus but is currently asymptomatic.

The 37-year-old Mirante says in a video on Instagram that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and is in isolation.

He says “I feel well, I have no symptoms, neither a fever nor a cough.”

The news comes a day after Roma announced that two of its youth team players had tested positive for the virus.

