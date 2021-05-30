The Latest: Naomi Osaka opens play at French Open

PARIS (AP) — The Latest on the French Open (all times local):

10:50 a.m.

Back in its usual May-June slot, the French Open is getting underway with Australian Open champion Naomi Osaka opening play on the Court Philippe Chatrier.

Just seven months after he won his 13th title at Roland Garros, Rafael Nadal is again the favorite to take a 14th French Open crown that would give him 21 major titles, one more than Roger Federer.

Last year’s tournament was held exceptionally in autumn in Paris because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Neither Nadal nor the 2020 women’s champion, Iga Swiatek, are playing on the opening Sunday.

Four-time major winner Osaka leads the women’s action, against Romanian Patricia Tig.

Two-time Roland Garros finalist Dominic Thiem follows them on Chatrier, against Pablo Andujar of Spain.

