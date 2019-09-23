The Latest: Silvia Greco wins FIFA fan award

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp arrives to attend the Best FIFA soccer awards, in Milan's La Scala theater, northern Italy, Monday, Sept. 23, 2019. Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk is up against five-time winners Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi for the FIFA best player award and United States forward Megan Rapinoe is the favorite for the women's award.

MILAN (AP) — The Latest on FIFA Best awards at Milan's Teatro alla Scala (all times local):

9:05 p.m.

Silvia Greco has won the fan award at the FIFA Best ceremony.

The Palmeiras supporter takes her blind son Nickollas to matches and narrates the action for him.

Nickollas went on stage with his mother to accept the award.

Silvia recently said: "I go into details about the atmosphere, the characteristics of each player, and narrating goals is without doubt the most emotional part."

8:55 p.m.

Jürgen Klopp has been crowned coach of the year at the FIFA Best ceremony after leading Liverpool to the Champions League title.

Klopp says: "I have to thank my team because as coach you can only be as good as your team is."

All three finalists work in the Premier League.

Pep Guardiola was also in the running after his Manchester City successfully defended the Premier League title. Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino was the other finalist despite never having won a trophy.

8:50 p.m.

The FIFA Best awards ceremony has opened with teenager Dániel Zsóri' bicycle-kick winner on his debut for Debrecen being voted best goal of the season.

The Puskas Award-winning goal from the 18-year-old came minutes after he came on as a substitute during Debrecen's 2-1 victory over Ferencváros in the Hungarian League.

The FIFA ceremony is at Milan's iconic Teatro all Scala — the globe's premier opera venue.

