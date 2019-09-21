The Latest: Keselowski leads field to green at Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Latest on the NASCAR race at Richmond Raceway (all times local):

7:45 p.m.

Brad Keselowski has led the field to green for the start of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff race at Richmond Raceway.

Keselowski is seeking just his second career victory on the 0.75-mile oval, and he won the first from the pole position.

Kevin Harvick started on the outside of Keselowski with a slew of accomplished Richmond veterans also near the top.

Harvick and Denny Hamlin, who started sixth, have each won three times on the track. Clint Bowyer, who started fifth, has won twice.

Bowyer is racing with the word "Grandma" above the door of his Ford, a tribute to his grandmother, who died this week.

5:30 p.m.

Brad Keselowski is hoping he can make history repeat itself.

The Team Penske driver earned his only victory at Richmond Raceway on Sept. 6, 2014, when he started from the pole and led 383 of the 400 laps. He'll be in that same starting spot Saturday night for the second of three races in the first segment of the playoffs in NASCAR's Cup Series.

Keselowski will have plenty of accomplished company at the front of the field.

Kevin Harvick, who has three victories on the 0.75-mile, D-shaped oval, will be on the outside in the front row, with Chase Elliott and Kyle Busch in the second row. Busch leads all active drivers with six career victories at Richmond, and two-time winner Clint Bowyer and three-time winner Denny Hamlin are in the third row.

Championship leader Martin Truex Jr., who won at Richmond in the spring, will start eighth.

