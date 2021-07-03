The Latest: Federer faces Britain's Norrie at Wimbledon

Switzerland's Roger Federer serves during the men's singles second round match against Richard Gasquet of France on day four of the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London, Thursday July 1, 2021.Alberto Pezzali/AP WIMBLEDON, England (AP) — The Latest on Wimbledon (all times local): 11 a.m. For once, Roger Federer may not be the unanimous fan favorite when he plays on Centre Court. The eight-time Wimbledon champion faces Queen's Club runner-up Cameron Norrie, the only British man left in the draw after Andy Murray and Daniel Evans both lost on Friday. The 39-year-old Federer is the oldest man to play in the third round at Wimbledon since 1975. On the women’s side, 17-year-old Coco Gauff tries to make the fourth round for the second time in a row. Gauff will be first on Centre Court to play Kaja Juvan. Top-ranked Ash Barty takes on Kateřina Siniaková. After a couple of dry days, rain is forecast in the morning. ___ More for youSportsUConn men nab commitment from Bristol Central 7-footer...By David BorgesSportsUConn's Paige Bueckers eagerly awaiting her return from...By Doug Bonjour More AP tennis coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports