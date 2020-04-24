The Latest: Cricket in England on hold amid pandemic

The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

England will try to reschedule its test series with the West Indies after announcing there will be no professional cricket played in the country until July 1 at the earliest because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The inaugural season of The Hundred is due to start on July 17 and has not yet been canceled. The England and Wales Cricket Board has arranged a meeting for next week to discuss whether it can go ahead.

No domestic competitions have been scrapped for this year.

The ECB says the international season in England will now be played from July to the end of September. The three-test series against the West Indies that was due to start on June 4 has been postponed.

ECB chief executive Tom Harrison says his organization is following advice from the government and health experts and that “our plan is to reschedule international matches as late as possible in the season to give the best chance of play.”

