The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

A Brighton player has tested positive for the coronavirus as the Premier League pushes ahead with plans to resume during the pandemic.

The southern England club says there is no need for other members of the squad or coaches to self-isolate because players have only trained in isolation when at the training ground.

The positive test came back on Saturday.

Brighton chief executive Paul Barber told broadcaster Sky Sports that “despite all of the measures that we’ve been taking over the past few weeks, where the players haven’t been involved in any significant training at all, we’ve still suffered another player testing positive for the virus.”

Brighton says three players have now had the coronavirus. The club announced one case in March.

Premier League clubs are due to hold a conference call on Monday about “Project Restart.”

Clubs are yet to resume group training as they abide by government social distancing regulations.

Brighton has opposed plans to complete the season in neutral stadiums rather than being able to play its five remaining home games at its stadium.

