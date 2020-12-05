The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Field Hockey Team
The 2020 GameTimeCT All-State Field Hockey team. Compiled by Dan Nowak. Designed by Pete Paguaga.
FIRST TEAM ♦♦♦
Player of the Year
Hannah Tillier
Guilford, Forward, Senior
Stats: The senior had 24 goals and eight assists including a goal in Guilford’s 5-1 win over Cheshire in the SCC A Division tournament final. The last two seasons combined she had 42 goals and 28 assists.
Honors: 2020 SCC Division A Player of the Year, two-time All-SCC, two-time GameTimeCT All-State.
Up Next: Committed to play lacrosse at Boston University.
♦♦♦
Laine Ambrose
Staples, Midfielder, Senior
Stats: The senior had six goals and four assists and led the Wreckers to the FCIAC Central final where they lost 2-1 to Ridgefield. Staples ended up 9-1 this season.
Honors: Two-time first team GameTimeCT All-State, two-time first team All-FCIAC.
Up Next: Committed to play field hockey at Boston College.
♦♦♦
Raegan Bailey
Cheshire, Forward, Senior
Stats: The senior was the Rams’ leading scorer with 11 goals and five assists. She led Cheshire to the SCC Division A final where they lost 5-1 to Guilford. The Rams finished 11-1.
Honors: First time All-SCC selection.
Up next: Not committed to a college yet.
♦♦♦
Heather Dempsey
New Milford, Forward, Senior
Stats: She had 11 goals and eight assists and led the Green Wave to the SWC North final where the SWC awarded them the win in a walkover over New Fairfield. She scored both goals in 2-1 overtime win over Newtown in the SWC North semifinals.
Honors: Three-time SWC Academic team and All-SWC, National Honor Society.
Up Next: Has not committed to college.
♦♦♦
Gulia Emanuel
Lauralton Hall, Forward, Senior
Stats: The senior was the team’s top scorer and had the game-winning goal 2:30 into the fourth quarter to lead the Crusaders to a 2-1 win over top seed Amity in the SCC B Division tournament final. The Crusaders finished with an 8-3-0-1 record.
Honors: First time selected All-SCC.
Up Next: Has not committed to college.
♦♦♦
Maddie Epke
Guilford, Midfielder, Junior
Stats: The junior had two goals and an assist to lead Guilford to a 5-1 win over Cheshire in the SCC A Division championship game. Epke finished the season with 20 goals and 21 assists. Guilford ended the season 12-1-0-1.
Honors: Two-time first team All-SCC, two-time GameTimeCT All-State.
Up Next: Committed to play lacrosse at James Madison
♦♦♦
Kelli Jacobson
North Branford, Midfielder, Senior
Stats: A defensive player who also contributed on offense with 12 goals and four assists. Led the Thunderbirds to a 10-0 record, including a 2-0 win over Old Saybrook in the Shoreline Conference tournament final. North Branford had nine shutouts and allowed three goals.
Honors: Two-time All-Shoreline and 2019 second team GameTimeCT All-state.
Up Next: Committed to play field hockey at the University of New Haven.
♦♦♦
Elena Korinek
Stonington Forward, Senior
Stats: She led the Bears with 15 goals and eight assists and finished with 46 career goals and nine assists. The Bears went 13-1, allowed three goals this season and defeated East Lyme 1-0 in the ECC tournament final.
Honors: Two-time All-ECC.
Up Next: Committed to play field hockey at Smith College.
♦♦♦
Meg McCarthy
Trumbull, Goalie, Senior
Stats: The senior had four saves in a 2-0 win over Fairfield Ludlowe in the FCIAC East Division championship game. It was her 11th shutout of the season. She allowed one goal during the season as Trumbull finished with a 12-0 record.
Honors: Two-time All-FCIAC
Up Next: Not committed to a college.
♦♦♦
Mary Norman
Glastonbury, Midfielder, Senior
Stats: The senior excels on offense, defense and the transition game. She had a goal and four assists but is a big reason Glastonbury went 14-0 and limited opponents’ shots on goal to produce 12 shutouts, including 8-0 over Newington in the Central Connecticut Conference C Division semifinals and 7-0 over Hall in the final.
Honors: Three-time All CCC, 2019 second team GameTimeCT All-State, 2019 NFHCA Regional All-American.
Up next: Still uncommitted to college.
♦♦♦
Celia Preveza
Immaculate, Forward, Senior
Stats: The senior had a goal and an assist to lead the Mustangs to a 3-0 win over Barlow in the SWC South Division tournament championship game. Preveza scored 26 goals in 15 games this season and led the team to an 11-3-1 record. Coach Shannon Horosky said Preveza was able to control the game and the ball even when teams tried to man-mark her.
Honors: CHSCA All-State since her sophomore season, All-SWC, standout in last season’s Junior All-Star game.
Up Next: Committed to play field hockey at Providence.
♦♦♦
Lisa van Gompel
Ridgefield, Goalie, Senior
Stats: She had 11 saves to lead the Tigers to a 2-1 win over Staples in the FCIAC Central championship game. She ended up with four shutouts and allowed eight goals in 10 games. The Tigers finished 8-1-0-1.
Honors: First time All-FCIAC
Up Next: Hasn’t committed to college yet.
SECOND TEAM
|
Player
|
Team
|
YR
|
POS
|
Tess Albrecht
|
Norwalk
|
Sr.
|
Forward
|
Avery Bryanton
|
Granby
|
Sr.
|
Midfielder
|
Jianna Cohrs,
|
Sacred Heart Academy
|
Sr.
|
Forward
|
Caitlin Gallagher
|
Glastonbury
|
Sr.
|
Midfielder
|
Grace Hartmann
|
Hand
|
Sr.
|
Midfielder
|
Lauren Horne
|
Westbrook
|
Sr.
|
Goalie
|
Abby Jansen
|
New Fairfield
|
Sr.
|
Forward
|
Riley Peters
|
Ridgefield
|
Sr.
|
Forward
|
Payton Rahn
|
Amity
|
Sr.
|
Goalie
|
Taylor Stone
|
Old Saybrook
|
Sr.
|
Forward
|
Maeve Stone
|
Hall
|
Sr.
|
Midfielder
|
Lauren Houle
|
Cheshire
|
Jr.
|
Midfielder
Honorable Mention: Forwards: Lauren Buck, Trumbull, Sr.; Elle Corcoran, Lauralton Hall, Sr.; Mackenzie Dayton, New Milford, Sr.; Shea Docker, Hand, Sr.; Scout Engstrom, Branford, Sr.; Grace Goddard, Hand, Sr.; Katie Goyda, Newtown, Sr.; Kayla Holt, Old Saybrook, Sr.; Caroline Shinkoff, South Windsor, Sr.; Gigi Socci, Trumbull, Sr.; Meghan Tillona, Suffield, Sr.; Lindsey Tortora, South Windsor, Sr.; Olivia Toto, North Branford, Jr.; Alexandra Wolf, Morgan, Sr. Midfielders: Mia Celentano, Sacred Heart Academy, Sr.; Aly Kendrick, North Branford, Sr.; Jess Leon, Staples, Jr.; Jaelyn Moulton, Stafford, Soph.; Teagan O’Brien, Stonington, Jr. Defenders: Jessica Davies, Sheehan, Sr.; Izzy Deveney, Staples, Sr.; Brianna Catalini, Watertown, Sr.; Dempsey Lajoie, Sheehan, Sr. Goalies: Kirsten Haliman, Westhill, Sr.; Abby Jabs, Northwestern, Sr.; Claire Lyman, Watertown, Sr.; Julia Peacock, Wethersfield, Jr.; Julia Proto, Lauralton Hall, Sr.; Nina Shamas, Branford, Jr. Lyla Mellen, Immaculate, Fr.