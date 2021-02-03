"That is our No. 1 priority": Being COVID-19 safe first for St. Joseph girls basketball

St. Joseph girls’ basketball coach Chris Lindwall emphasized that safety will outweigh wins or loses when it comes to how he measures success this winter.
“We are taking it one day at a time, we all have to do our part,” Lindwall said of his instruction to players. “Wear masks, don’t go into large groups be smart. We must do our part, if we don’t do it that will affect a lot of things. The kids want to do their part, you can see they have worked hard. Our first two weeks were fantastic I’m proud of them. Our focus is getting to game one and keeping these kids safe. That is our No. 1 priority.”